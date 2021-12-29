In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 29 December 2021 5:47 pm / 0 comments

Japanese tuner DAMD is known for offering body kits that make the Suzuki Jimny look like a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (Little G) or even the previous Land Rover Defender (Little D). Recently, the company announced that the Suzuki Every will receive the Little D treatment as well, with the styling package set to go on sale from early summer 2022.

The Little D kit for the Every totally transforms the look of the boxy van, with the entire front end being swapped out for one clearly inspired by the Defender. Changes include an unpainted front bumper with a faux skid plate, while the round headlamps with round indicators replace the stock, squarish units.

The new lights also require matching front fenders to be fitted along with a more rugged-looking rectangular grille, a bonnet with a mild power dome and “LITTLE:D” lettering. Beyond that, the rest of the Every’s body is unchanged, but there is a new paint finish to complete the look. According to DAMD, the Little D was designed for customers who like outdoor activities like camping, fishing, surfing and winter sports.

The Every is classified as a kei car and is powered by an R06A 660 cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 64 PS and 95 Nm of torque, with a four-speed automatic sending drive to the rear or all four wheels.

Another vehicle that received the DAMD treatment is the Spacia Gear, but unlike the Every, the styling kit isn’t meant to resemble another model. Called the Nomad, the package is for those with an active lifestyle and additions are milder, including a new grille and headlamps surrounds as well as aluminium-look accents.