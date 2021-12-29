In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 29 December 2021 12:20 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this year, Tesla, through its CEO Elon Musk, confirmed that it would open its Supercharger network to electric vehicles by other carmakers. This has already happened in Europe, with vehicles being equipped with the more common CCS connector instead of Tesla’s proprietary connector.

Tesla will soon do the same in the United States, taking advantage of the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Programme (TxVEMP), which uses the settlement funds from the Dieselgate scandal to fund projects to help the air quality in Texas, including funding electric vehicle charging stations.

According to a report by Electrek citing a post on Reddit, the programme has been accepting applications for grants on new charging stations over the last month, with a filing revealing Tesla has applied for grants with values ranging from USD375,000 to USD500,000.

The EV maker will ready four new Supercharging locations with either 9 or 17 charging stations, each capable of providing at least 150 kW, as per the requirements of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Other requirements set by TCEQ include having the chargers installed in a public place and within half a mile (800 metres) of an interstate, US or state highway or emergency evacuation route. The chargers must also be equipped with at least one CHAdeMO and CCS connector, with or without alternative connectors.

Just how Tesla plans to meet these requirements is unknown for now, but the company has a few possible options, including adding an adapter to existing Supercharger stations, implementing dual connector cables, or building dedicated CSS-type chargers at Supercharger locations.