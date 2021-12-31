In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 31 December 2021 5:13 pm / Comments are Disabled

Great news if you are looking to purchase a car for the new year, as the myTukar AutoFair 2022 will be taking place from January 7-9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South.

Among the wide range of vehicles on offer will be this 2017 Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv-G 2.0L 2WD, priced at RM112,800 on-the-road excluding insurance. This particular example is finished in Deep Crystal Blue and has covered just 24,392 km from new, and it can be financed from just RM1,237 month*.

The five-seater SUV has undergone a comprehensive, 123-point inspection for peace of mind, and its air-conditioning, suspension, engine and transmission, battery, on-board diagnostics as well as tyres and brakes have been cleared; minor imperfections have been identified, according to its report.

What you’ll get with the CX-5 Skyactiv-G 2.0L 2WD includes dual-zone climate control, the MZD Connect infotainment system with Commander Control and rear air-conditioning vents, while on the safety front you’ll get six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and traction control. Here, you’ll also get a power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery as well as wood and metal trim.

If this particular vehicle isn’t quite what you have in mind, there is a great deal more to choose from at myTukar AutoFair 2022. From national brand offerings by Proton and Perodua as well as popular makes like Honda and Toyota, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Premium marques are also represented here, with models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, to name just a few.

myTukar AutoFair 2022 is set to be Malaysia’s largest used car event that will see more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles put on display, all in one location. To recap, this event will be taking place from January 7-9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South.

Each purchase of a vehicle at the event will get you, the buyer, an additional one year of free service, loan interest rates as low as 1.68%*, loan approval and car collection within the same day as well as Trapo car mats for all cars. Better still, there is even a five-day money-back guarantee. This means that you will be able to return the car within that period, no questions asked.

Your purchase of a vehicle at the event will also put you in the running for any one of six prizes on offer through the myTukar Luck Spin promo. These include a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech Car Tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo voucher worth RM500.

On top of all that, you will also be in the running to win a Proton X70 Premium worth RM100,000 with the myTukar 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest!

Should you wish to buy on trade-in, myTukar will also be able to offer an on-the-spot valuation for your current vehicle at the event. In addition, the nationwide coverage of myTukar now also includes larger, more premium car showrooms as well as full-fledged in-house service facilities.

Rest assured, there will be a high level of safety at the event. There will be strict Covid-19 prevention measures enforced, and these include contactless payments and mandatory use of masks, full vaccination and social distancing.

For more information, visit the myTukar AutoFair 2022 homepage, or browse the wider selection currently available in the inventory here to see the range of vehicles on offer.

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor.

*terms and conditions apply.