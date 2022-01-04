In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Matthew H Tong / 4 January 2022 7:16 pm / 0 comments

Perodua has, unsurprisingly, maintained its position as market leader despite a rather turbulent year. It sold a grand total of 190,291 vehicles in 2021, which is a 29.8% drop from the 220,154 units recorded in 2020. As expected, the Axia, Bezza and Myvi make up the lion’s share of its total sales, but sales for the Aruz and Ativa were commendably strong as well.

The Ativa, which was only launched in March 2021, found 26,847 new homes. By comparison, the full year sales for the Proton X50 stood at 28,774 units, thus making it the best-selling SUV for 2021. The Ativa might just claim that crown in 2022, but we’ll see.

Meanwhile, P2 delivered 15,313 units of the Aruz. The seven-seater was given a slight update in May last year, featuring the new Passion Red metallic paint, as well as integrated side steps and auto door lock. Combined, the Ativa and Aruz make up 22% of Perodua’s total sales volume.

Moving forward, Perodua has forecasted a sales target of 240,000 vehicles for 2022, but this will be reviewed later this month. Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said: “In December, we forecasted a 240,000 sales target for 2022, however, we will likely review that figure later this month as we are taking into account the latest developments and events into consideration.

