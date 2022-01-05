In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 January 2022 3:18 pm / 2 comments

Penang’s Bukit Kukus paired roads, described as one of the most difficult project in terms of design and construction, will finally open to traffic next week, January 13. The route, which connects Paya Terubong to Relau on the island, took six years to complete after several hurdles.

According to Penang’s state infrastructure committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, the project went through several delays due to landslides, the Covid-19 pandemic and other technical issues that involved extra work. “However, it’s complete now and it is hoped that this iconic project will ease traffic congestion by up to 30%,” he added, reported by Harian Metro.

If the hill route looks spectacular from the few pics here, it probably is, because the Bukit Kukus paired roads – at a height of 60 metres – will be Malaysia’s highest elevated road, overtaking the 58.2m Rawang Bypass that connects Templer Park with Serendah in Selangor, bypassing the congested Rawang town.

The RM545.6 million project involves three sections, with a total distance of 5.5 km. The Tanjong Bunga state assemblyman said that the state government, via Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang (MBPP), was responsible for 3.3 km of the route, which cost RM275.6 million.

Two private developers, PLB Land and Geo Valley, are building 1.4 km of the road for RM150 million and 800 metres of the road for RM120 million, respectively. These two sections will not be completed this year, and the section in PLB’s land will only be ready in 2025.