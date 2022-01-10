In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 10 January 2022 4:05 pm / 2 comments

Perodua has welcomed the government’s decision to provide a RM1,000 discount voucher to motorists whose vehicles were damaged in the recent floods, and said that it accepts the voucher, which is being distributed as part of the recently announced Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid programme, as a form of payment.

“We thank the government for their swift and generous act in helping flood victims in their time of need, and Perodua welcome this new initiative as it further strengthen our efforts to help fellow Malaysians. This voucher initiative, along with other financial assistance under the Malaysian Family Aid programme, will go a long way in helping everyday Malaysians to quickly recover,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

He said the Perodua Flood Assistance Programme has already helped a number of Perodua owners whose vehicles were damaged by flood waters to get their cars repaired. “As of January 10, 2022, a total of 1,987 Perodua vehicles have been towed to Perodua’s 200 service centres located across Malaysia for evaluation, and so far, 323 units have been repaired,” he said.

“We have dedicated a flood repair hub in Shah Alam just to repair and restore Perodua vehicles that were damaged due to the recent flood. Our immediate goal is to repair the flood damaged vehicles as quickly as possible, as we understand that our customers truly need their Perodua vehicle for their day-to-day needs,” he added.

The Perodua Flood Assistance programme offers 50% discount on parts and free labour for flood affected vehicles. This supersedes the previous assistance package of 20% of selected spare parts and towing subsidy of up to RM100 when the programme was first announced on December 19.

On January 7, the ministry of finance detailed the workings of the RM1,000 voucher initiative, which is meant to assist Malaysians whose vehicles were damaged by the flood. Valid until March 31, the automotive discount voucher can be used to claim against the repair of a water-damaged private vehicle or towards the replacement of a vehicle deemed to be a total loss.

The discount voucher is applicable for use with all privately-owned cars, motorcycles, pick-up trucks and window vans, but must be redeemed via service centres of the 19 automotive companies participating in the scheme. A direct deduction will be made from the total cost of repairs or from the cost of replacing new vehicles through invoices issued by service centres and authorised distributors.