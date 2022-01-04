In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 4 January 2022 4:19 pm / 1 comment

About 1,675 affected Perodua owners have responded to the Perodua Flood Assistance programme so far, and their vehicles are being inspected at Perodua service centres nationwide.

According to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the programme has drawn a lot of interest from the public. “Our priority now is to work with the insurance companies as well as other our other partners to hasten any approval process needed to repair and restore the flood damaged vehicles,” he said

“We understand that most of our customers rely on their Perodua for their daily activities and we will do our best to assist,” the P2 chief added.

As announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on December 26, the Perodua Flood Assistance programme offers 50% discount on parts and free labour for flood affected vehicles. This supersedes the previous assistance package of 20% of selected spare parts and towing subsidy of up to RM100. Contact your nearest Perodua dealership for the T&Cs and a repair quote.