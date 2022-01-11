In Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Matthew H Tong / 11 January 2022 1:36 pm / 2 comments

More good news for Peugeot fans! The third-generation Peugeot 308, which was unveiled globally just 10 months ago, has already been spotted by our reader Win in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

This is the fourth new Peugeot model to be spotted in Malaysia, after the 508, 2008 and Landtrek. Of the four, we know that Bermaz Auto (BAuto) will be launching the 2008 sometime this month, while the Landtrek is scheduled to debut sometime in the third quarter.

There’s no indicative timeline for the launch of the new 308, and the usual analyst reports have made no mentions of the C-segment hatch so far. The sighted vehicle is most likely a pre-production prototype, though it’s unclear if it was made from Stellantis’ plant in Gurun, Kedah. Chances are, it is.

The 308 is the first Peugeot model to wear the company’s new lion head logo, which is found on the radiator grille, front fenders, and tailgate (clearly masked up here). It rides on the same Efficient Modular Platform (EMP2) as before, but in terms of proportions, it’s 20 mm lower, 11 mm longer, and the wheelbase is stretched by 55 mm.

So far, the 308 is only available with three engine choices, starting with a 1.2 litre PureTech petrol, 1.5 BlueHDi diesel, and a 1.6 PureTech Hybrid. Outputs range from 110 PS to 130 PS for the 1.2 litre lump, while the plug-in hybrid can be had in either 180 PS or 225 PS tunes.

It is not known if the Malaysian-bound 308 will be offered with any of the plug-in hybrid mills, but there is a real possibility, seeing how aggressive BAuto is with its electrification plans. So, what do you think?