11 January 2022

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced that it sold a record 2,229 units of vehicles through 2021, an increase of 14.3% over its 2020 performance. This marks the sixth consecutive year of sales growth, and the best result the company has achieved to date.

Sales in December 2021 alone hit 524 units, the highest monthly sales ever. According to the company, nearly 73% of all new Volvo cars sold in the country were of the Recharge models.

VCM managing director, Charles Frump said: “We are proud of our record-breaking achievements in 2021. Despite a challenging year, we have gained customers’ confidence in providing them with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.”

“The collective efforts of our dealers and staff have laid the groundwork for an electrifying 2022, encouraging us to charge towards our goal of becoming a fully electric car company by 2030,” he added.

Globally, the Swedish automaker sold 698,693 cars in 2021, a 5.6% year-on-year increase. Sales of Recharge models grew a staggering 63.9% compared to 2020, now accounting for 27% of the company’s total volume in 2021. The XC60 continued to be its best-selling model, accounting for 30% of total sales, while the XC40 and XC90 came in second and third respectively.