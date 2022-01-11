In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 11 January 2022 10:00 am / 0 comments

In 2021, Volvo Cars’ global sales totalled 698,693 cars, which is 5.6% more than what it achieved a year prior. According to the Swedish carmaker, the XC60 continued to be its best-selling model, accounting for 30% of total sales, while the XC40 and XC90 came in second and third respectively.

Despite the popularity of the brand’s SUVs, outgoing Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson told Autocar that the S (sedan) and V (wagon) model lines will still have a place in the carmaker’s line-up going forward. As such, Volvo fans and traditionalists can look forward to new generations of the S60, V60, S90 and V90.

“Yes, the [S and V] lines will be replaced with something even more attractive to consumers. We need lower cars with a more conventional body size but maybe a little less square [than previously]. These low cars will be in addition to our high-positioned SUVs. Stay tuned,” said Samuelsson.

Little is known about the new S and V models, but they will likely arrive in fully electric form as per Volvo’s electrification strategy. What is confirmed is that carmaker’s future models will receive proper, “emotional” names instead of following the long-standing alphanumeric style. The upcoming XC90 successor will be called the Embla, the name of the first female in Norse mythology.