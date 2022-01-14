In Cars, Concept Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 January 2022 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Honda has unveiled the HR-V e:HEV Modulo X Concept at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, which serves as a preview for a factory-tuned model (the crossover is called the Vezel in Japan) scheduled to be released later this year.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because the previous-generation HR-V also received the Modulo X treatment. With the launch of the third-generation HR-V in Japan in April last year, the carmaker is looking to offer customers a kitted-up version once again.

The show car, which is finished in Premium Crystal Red Metallic, sports several aesthetic changes to differentiate it from a regular HR-V. The most obvious is at the front, where there is a “beak-like” grille that draws the eyes to the Honda logo. The black grille also showcases a prominent intake and extends horizontally to under the headlamp clusters, as well as vertically to connect to the black sections of the new aero bumper.

Along the sides, Honda fitted fender arch protectors and some chrome garnish between the dedicated 18-inch wheels, while the side mirror caps and badges are painted black. The rear bumper is also new and sports unique detailing at the base of each “tunnel,” with a tailgate spoiler completing the exterior look.

Inside, the HR-V e:HEV Modulo X Concept retains the standard model’s steering wheel, albeit with red stitching. The seats have also been swapped out for sportier-looking ones, with those at the front bearing “Modulo X,” joined by a new shift boot and a Modulo X-branded engine start button.

Based on a development video posted by Honda, the concept also benefits from suspension upgrades to give it better driving dynamics, so it isn’t just about the looks. In the video, we can see a prototype being subjected to high speed runs, winding roads and even rough roads, with Modulo development advisor, Keiichi “Drift King” Tsuchiya, at the wheel to provide feedback to engineers.