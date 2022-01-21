In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 January 2022 5:39 pm / 0 comments

This just in. Is there a planned protest in KL tomorrow? Rapid KL has announced the closure of LRT, MRT and Monorail stations located in the city centre tomorrow (January 22), from 7am to 3pm. This is “for public safety and as advised by PDRM”.

On the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling line, trains will not stop at Pudu, Hang Tuah, Plaza Rakyat, Masjid Jamek, Bandaraya and Sultan Ismail stations. On the LRT Kelana Jaya line, the trains will skip Pasar Seni, Dang Wangi, Masjid Jamek and Kg Baru stations.

As for the MRT, Pasar Seni, Bukit Bintang and Merdeka stations will be closed. All KL Monorail stations will be closed from 7am to 3pm tomorrow. Other stations not mentioned here will be open as usual, so you can take the train, just not to town. Plan your journey accordingly and stay safe.