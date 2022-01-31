In Cars, Gordon Murray Automotive, International News / By Gerard Lye / 31 January 2022 2:37 pm / 0 comments

After introducing the world to the T.50 and its track-focused variant, the T.50s Niki Lauda, Gordan Murray Automotive (GMA) has now brought out its second supercar, the T.33. Just like the T.50, only 100 units of the new model will be offered, although each will be priced considerably “less” at 1.37 million British pounds (about RM7.7 million).

For the asking price, you get a reconfigured version of the T.50’s 3.9 litre naturally-aspirated V12 co-designed with Cosworth. The engine produces 615 PS at 10,500 rpm and 451 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, which, when accompanied by a targeted vehicle weight of under 1,100 kg, means the T.33 has a better power-to-weight ratio (564 PS per tonne) than the McLaren F1 that Gordon Murray designed.

It should be noted that despite these figures being inferior to the T.50 (663 PS and 467 Nm), 75% of the torque delivery is available at just 2,500 rpm and 90% of maximum torque is available from 4,500 to 10,500 rpm. This is largely due to the revised rev limit of 11,100 rpm, which is 1,000 rpm less than the T.50.

The lower rev limit is meant to promote everyday usability and make the T.33 a little less “extreme.” This is reflected in the company’s decision to offer not just a six-speed manual transmission derived from the T.50’s Xtrac unit, but also a semi-automatic paddle shift option designed around Xtrac’s Instantaneous Gearchange System (IGS) that does without multiple clutches or dog rings.

The powertrain is semi-structural and is part of the car’s carbon-fibre monocoque and iFrame structure that boasts high levels of torsional rigidity while being lightweight. Double wishbones are used for the suspension system, which feature coil springs as well as aluminium alloy dampers and uprights.

There’s also an Inclined Axis Shear Mounting (IASM) system, where the rear suspension is mounted directly to the transmission casing, with the torsional loads supported by the chassis and the entire powertrain mounted on anti-vibration bushes. There’s no electrical assistance for the steering system, as you’d expect, with a hydraulically assisted system ensuring positive levels of feel and feedback.

Brembo carbon-ceramic brake discs measuring 370 mm at the front and 340 mm at the rear are paired with six- and four-piston callipers respectively, with staggered forged wheels also fitted. The latter measure 19 inches upfront and 20 inches for the rear and are wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres.

Sitting atop all the mechanical bits is a carbon-fibre body that strictly follows the company founder’s principles. This means perfect proportions and a beautifully simple design that is still capable of meeting the aerodynamic requirements expected.

Despite not having the T.50’s rear-mounted fan, the T.33 still provides ground effect aerodynamics thanks to lessons learn from the company’s first model, resulting in the Passive Boundary Layer Control (PBLC) system.

As explained, at the front of the car, a ground effect inlet channels air underneath the floor. A diffuser with a boundary layer removal duct activated by the base suction behind the car enables a level of aerodynamic efficiency that is 30% more effective than the conventional ground effect supercar.

This also means there’s no need for wings, skirts and vents that will undoubtedly interrupt the car’s smooth surfaces. There are some concessions that have to be made, although these are properly integrated to maintain the car’s look, including an active rear spoiler and an ram air intake box that is attached directly to the engine from the roof.

Even with all these elements, Murray still prioritises practicality and incorporated a front storage compartment as well as twin side luggage lockers for a combined 280 litres of space – enough for six cases that the company will happily make for customers.

The side storage spaces are accessed via panels that are hinged at the back and open akin to suicide doors, and together with the dihedral doors, make for a dramatic scene when the vehicle is fully “exposed.”

Inside, the T.33’s cabin has a conventional two-seat layout but remains driver-focused and does without large touchscreens or anything that doesn’t serve a purpose. The simplistic approach places all rotary and analogue controls within easy reach of the driver, so there’s not much for the passenger to fiddle with.

You’ll still get things like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, with other vehicle functions embedded within displays on either side of the analogue rev counter that is flood-lit and measures 120 mm in diameter.

Given the price tag and the exclusivity of the T.33, every component used is bespoke and of the highest quality. Those that can afford to buy one will also have to undergo a specification process that involves GMA’s unique ergonomic seating buck where each car is tailored to the owner for the best ergonomics.



