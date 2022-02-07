In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 February 2022 11:12 am / 0 comments

The European Union is considering a move to toughen the emissions testing methodologies for measuring CO2 levels emitted by plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), following criticisms that current WLTP tests yield results up to four times below real-world emissions, Reuters reports.

Apparently, studies done by environmental think-tanks suggest that hybrid cars rely on the combustion engine nearly twice as much as test results typically show. This is because PHEVs are charged less often and have a shorter pure electric range than the test assumes. The real-world deviation is even higher for company cars, likely because drivers have less of an incentive of charge the vehicle.

It has been suggested that data readouts from fuel consumption meters (which under EU law must be built into new cars from 2021) will soon be incorporated into the test. According to people familiar with the matter, this will provide a more realistic picture of how much PHEVs rely on the internal combustion engine over the electric battery. The revised test is said to be enforced starting 2025.

The new methodology backs the growing consensus among environmental groups and regulators that PHEVs are not as green as once thought, and should not be treated equally to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) when designing policies that encourage electrification.

It also means several carmakers – which in 2021 sold almost as many PHEVs in Europe as they did BEVs – would need to sell more BEVs in order to meet EU fleet emissions targets and avoid sizeable fines.

Peter Mock, the Europe managing director of the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT), said “emissions have still been falling every year, and that’s a real success. But the big problem is the hybrids – that’s what’s deceptive.”