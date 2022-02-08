In International News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 8 February 2022 2:49 pm / 0 comments

Ride-hailing app inDriver has hit the milestone of 100 million app downloads on the Google Play Store. The global app, which operates in over 600 cities across 39 countries, says that the accelerated rise in app installs is the result of an international expansion that began in 2018 across different regions of the world, such as Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

inDriver claims that the uniqueness of the app’s real time deals model, which goes against algorithms used by other ride-hailing services, has helped the company to gain a “large and loyal base of users” around the world.

In the course of the last year, inDriver has diversified its services, offering intercity rides, delivery and cargo transportation. This has helped the app become one of the top three ride-hailing services in the world by number of monthly app downloads, according to Sensor Tower and AppAnnie.

The California-based company launched its app in Malaysia in October 2021 and said then that its ride-hailing service was already operational in Penang, Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Ipoh, Taiping, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Kuantan and Kuala Terengganu. Over in East Malaysia, inDriver is available in Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu and Kota Kinabalu.

Click to enlarge

inDriver’s unique selling point is Real Time Deals (RTD), which gives passengers the ability to request for a ride by offering what they think is a reasonable fare. Nearby drivers on the network will then decide if they want to accept the offered fare, ignore the offer or bargain with the passenger for a higher fare.

Drivers will not be automatically assigned to waiting customers by the app; this means that passengers will also receive counter offers from nearby drivers. Customers can then select drivers who best meet their preferences in terms of fare, driver rating, estimated time of arrival or vehicle used.

“inDriver firmly believes ride-hailing should be accessible, affordable and flexible. By allowing our users to independently determine and agree to the terms of a ride, we are able to combat algorithms used by other ride-hailing companies that increase ride prices due to peak hours, traffic conditions and request history,” inDriver COO Egor Fedorov said.

What do you think of inDriver’s RTD model? Have you tried it out, and if yes, how did it go?