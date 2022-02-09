In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 February 2022 10:07 am / 4 comments

Geely Philippines has begun teasing the launch of the fourth-generation Geely Emgrand, which will happen on February 25, 2022. The B-segment sedan was first introduced at last year’s Chengdu Auto Show and is underpinned by the B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) that is also used for the Proton X50.

Design highlights of the latest Emgrand (codenamed SS11) include a front grille with vertical slats that the carmaker refers to as a “straight waterfall energy sound string” which you’ll also find on recent models like the facelifted Borui and Xingyue L. Large headlamp clusters flank said grille, while the bumper sports triangular-shaped fog lamp sections in the corners.

Viewed from the side, you’ll find a prominent character line running above the door handles and linking the front and rear lighting units, along with window line that rises just a little near the C-pillars. The three-box profile, while reserved and conventional, does contribute to a drag coefficient of just 0.27, according to Geely.

The carmaker does try to shake things up a bit at the rear, particularly with the taillights that have a rather funky light signature. Those clusters are bridged by a trim piece on the boot lid that boasts the brand’s script, while in the lower apron, there’s a diffuser-like element.

In terms of dimensions, the Emgrand measures 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide, 1,460 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,650 mm. For some context, it’s 85 mm longer and 72 mm wider than the fifth-generation Honda City, as well as being 40 mm shorter length-wise and 18 mm wider than the 11th-generation Civic.

Moving inside, you’ll find two displays, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. These sit just above a slatted insert that spans the entire width of the dashboard and integrates the air vents. A three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, quick access controls below the central air vents and a simple centre console are other aspects of the cabin.

In China, the Emgrand is powered by a JLC-4G15B 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 114 PS (113 hp) at 5,600 rpm and 147 Nm of torque from 4,400-4,800 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels either through a five-speed manual transmission or latest CVT with eight simulated drive ratios.

The highest-spec variant there (translates to Flagship) comes with things like three-LED headlamps, a powered driver’s seat, keyless entry and start, drive modes, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a CN95 air filter that is part of the automatic air-conditioning system (with rear vents), a surround view camera and various passive safety systems.

Prices range from 69,900 to 88,900 yuan (RM45,955 to RM58,446) in China, but we’ll have to wait to find out how differently specced and priced the Emgrand will be in the Philippines. Is the Emgrand a model that interests you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Fourth-generation Geely Emgrand