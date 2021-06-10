In Cars, Geely, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 10 June 2021 4:17 pm / 0 comments

Having released the first images of its new Emgrand sedan last week, Geely has now posted a few more photos on its social media platforms like WeChat. While the initial shots didn’t leave much to the imagination on the outside, these latest ones do give us a better look at the car’s rather premium-looking interior.

As we’ve seen before, the cabin has a minimalist, almost Audi-like look to it, with a slim horizontal dashboard, a full-width air vent design, a freestanding centre touchscreen, digital dials and a tall centre console with a T-shaped gearlever. Lots of chrome highlights around the door cards, flat-bottomed steering wheel, air vents, climate control switches and centre console add to the upmarket aesthetic.

The exterior continues to feature a basic sedan shape, with none of the sweeping curves and low rooflines you’ll find on the rest of Geely’s lineup. But the company’s design language is still evident in the slatted “waterfall” grille, sharp headlights with daytime running light “dashes”, simple horizontal shoulder line, upswept window line and full-width taillights with N-shaped graphics.

The new Emgrand will continue to be positioned as an entry-level model with a focus on value and technology, replacing its long-serving predecessor. It will share the same B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) underpinnings as the Proton X50 and will reportedly be slightly larger and lower than before, although the wheelbase will apparently remain the same despite the new platform.

Power is expected to come from an uprated 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder, with power now up from 109 PS to 114 PS. It should get the same five-speed manual gearbox and CVT options as before. Geely is quoting a fuel consumption figure of around 18 km per litre with the new car.