9 February 2022

In 2021, Porsche sold more cars than ever before, and it looks like the momentum will carry through 2022 as demand continues to remain robust. According to Automotive News Europe, the Stuttgart automaker is expecting to set another sales record despite the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Detlev von Platen, the Porsche executive board member responsible for sales and marketing told Automobilwoche: “When I look at the current orders, I am confident for 2022. Growth in sales could reach a similarly high level this year as in 2021.”

Porsche sold 301,915 vehicles globally last year, which is an 11% increase over 2020. Should the growth maintain at the current rate, its volume this year could reach over 335,000 units. The bestselling Porsche model in 2021 was the Macan with 88,362 deliveries, followed by the Cayenne with 83,071 units.

To maximise production rates, Porsche is looking to hire an additional 400 workers. As it is today, the automaker has a workforce of nearly 40,000. It is also producing the Cayenne in Kulim, Kedah, marking the first time Porsche cars are produced outside of Europe.