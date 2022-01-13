In Cars / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2022 10:10 am / 0 comments

Porsche posted its strongest sales result in its history last year, delivering 301,915 vehicles to customers worldwide. The 2021 figure represents an 11% increase from 2020, with every single global sales region contributing to the growth in sales.

The American continent saw the largest increase in sales by 22% for a total of 84,657 units, with the United States alone notching up 70,025 deliveries. Meanwhile, 86,160 vehicles (+7% from 2020) were delivered in Europe, with the carmaker’s home country of Germany recording 28,565 units (+9% from 2020) delivered.

China continues to be Porsche’s largest single market with 95,671 units delivered, which is 8% more than in 2020 and accounted for nearly 73% of the 131,098 vehicles delivered in the combined Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East market.

“Despite the challenges posed by the semi-conductor shortage and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. we have been working hard to enable more customers than ever before to fulfil their dream of owning a Porsche,” said Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board responsible for sales and marketing at Porsche. “Demand remains high and our order books are looking very robust, so we start 2022 full of momentum and confidence in all regions of the world,” he added.

Going by models, Porsche’s SUVs continued to attract the most demand, with the Macan leading the way with 88,362 units delivered, followed by the Cayenne in second place with 83,701 units. Sales of the Taycan more than doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year at 41,296 units, beating out the 911 (38,464 units), the Panamera (30,220 units) and the 718 Boxster/Cayman duo (20,502 units).

According to Porsche, around 40% of Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe last year were either plug-in hybrids or all-electric cars. “The overall result is very promising and shows the strategy to further electrify our fleet is working and is in line with demand and the preferences of our customers. At the same time, unit sales are not the decisive factor for us. Rather, we want to stand for exclusive and unique customer experiences and will continue to expand these worldwide,” said von Platen.