14 January 2021

Last year, Porsche delivered a total of 272,162 cars worldwide, which is 3% less than what it managed in 2019. “The corona crisis posed a great challenge from spring 2020 onwards. Nevertheless, we were able to keep deliveries comparatively stable for the year as a whole,” said Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG.

“Our fresh, attractive product range, the successful start of the Taycan as the first all-electric Porsche and the charisma of our brand – all this contributed to this positive result despite the difficult times,” he added.

According to Porsche, the Cayenne remained the company’s best-selling model with 92,860 units sold, an increase of 1% compared to 2019. This isn’t much of a surprise, although the same can’t be said of the Taycan.

In its first full year of sales, Porsche’s first series production electric car found its way to 20,015 customers, and this is despite a six-week stop to production just as the new model was ramping up and many markets were planning spring premieres.

That figure isn’t too far off the 718 model lines, which netted 21,784 sales (+6% from 2019), although this includes deliveries for both the Boxster and Cayman. As for Porsche’s famous 911 nameplate, a total of 34,328 units were delivered last year.

In terms of markets, Europe (80,892 units) and America (69,629 units) saw declines of 9% and 8% respectively, while sales in China grew by 3% to hit 88,968 units. The same is also true of the Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East region, with 121,641 units delivered, representing a 4% increase.

“We are continuing our product offensive – our customers can look forward to it. It will include additional derivatives of the all-electric Taycan and the 911, among others. We are full of optimism and looking forward to 2021, a year that will also be characterized by unique experiences with the Porsche brand,” said Detlev von Platen in regards to Porsche’s outlook for 2021.