In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 3 November 2020

The E3 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid range, which comprises the Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupé, have just been upgraded with a larger battery pack.

The gross capacity of the new high-voltage battery is 17.9 kWh, up from the previous 14.1 kWh. With this, Porsche says the Cayenne E-Hybrid will provide up to 48 km of pure electric range (WLTP cycle), representing a 30% increase over the older battery pack.

Combined fuel consumption has also dropped to 2.5–2.4 litres per 100 km (2.6-2.5 l/100 km for the Coupé), down from 3.2 l/100 km previously. That’s quite a significant drop. Meanwhile, the heavier Turbo S E-Hybrid provides up to 42 km of all electric range, and averages 3.3–3.2 l/100 km (down from 3.9-3.7 l/100 km).

With that, the Cayenne E-Hybrid models are now entitled to the “E” number plate in Germany, which means owners pay less company car tax. No changes have been made to the output, and the existing electric motors remain untouched.

The larger battery capacity means slightly longer charge times, but Porsche has yet to provide additional details in this regard. Prior to this, it takes six hours to fully charge the 14.1 kWh battery pack when plugged into a domestic 2.3 kW socket. A more powerful 7.2 kW AC charging station reduces that to 2.4 hours.