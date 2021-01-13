In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2021 1:27 pm / 0 comments

In 1996, Porsche introduced the world to the Boxster, which turned helped turned the company’s poor fortunes in the early 1990s around. Between 1996 and 2003, it was the company’s best-selling model until the Cayenne came along, and has been a staple in the line-up until now. If you’re curious about the name, “Boxster” is a combination of boxer – the engine type – and roadster.

Spanning four generations, more than 357,000 units of the mid-engine sports car have been produced to date. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Boxster and to celebrate the occasion, Porsche was wheeled out this, the Boxster 25 Years (Boxster 25 Jahre in Germany).

Limited to 1,250 units worldwide, the new model is based on the current 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, but includes numerous design features inspired by the original Boxster concept that was presented at the 1993 Detroit Motor Show.

The hero colour of GT Silver Metallic you see here is contrasted by Neodyme – a copper-like colour – which is applied on the front and side air intakes, as well as for the lettering, rear “Boxster 25” badge and the specially designed two-tone, five-spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels. If you prefer an alternate body colour, Jet Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic are also available.

Less obvious details include a black windshield frame and the fuel filler cap from the Exclusive Design range, which is painted in an aluminium look with the Porsche script. The aluminium-like finish is also applied to the high-gloss tailpipes of the standard sport exhaust system.

Just like the 1993 show car, the Boxster 25 Years receives a Bordeaux Red leather interior and a red roadster top made of fabric, with the latter sporting a “Boxster 25” embossing. Porsche also offers both items in black if historical throwbacks aren’t your cup of tea.

Other cabin items include a Brushed Aluminium interior package, 14-way electrically adjustable sport seats, door sill trims with model-specific lettering and a heated, multifunction GT sport leather steering wheel.

On the mechanical side of things, you get the same 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine from the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. The mill makes 400 PS (394 hp) and 420 Nm of torque, and customers can choose from a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch (PDK). Going the automated shifting route will net you a zero to 96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of 3.8 seconds.

The Boxster 25 Years also comes as standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) suspension, so the ride height is 10 mm compared to a regular 718 Boxster, but if that isn’t enough, there’s the PASM Sport setup for a 20 mm drop. You’ll also get Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) that adds on a mechanical limited-slip differential.