Another limited Diavel from the boys in Borgo Panigale following the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, this time 2022 Ducati XDiavel Nera limited edition with 500 units to be made. The Diavel Nera, a collaboration between Ducati and contemporary furniture maker Poltrona Frau, comes in a gloss and matte black colour combination complemented by brake callipers and cylinder head covers painted Ducati Red, set off the gloss black forged wheels.

Setting the XDiavel Nera apart is the Pelle Frau hand-made leather seat, available in five different colours – Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva. The XDiavel Nera seat is matched to a matching pillion seat, wider for comfort and backrest, with the XDiavel ‘X’ laser etched into the leather.

Purchasers of the XDiavel Nera will also receive made of Pelle Frau leather, matching the colour scheme selected for the saddle. There is also a matching Arai jet helmet in black on black, available only with the purchase of the XDiavel Nera.

Power comes from the Testastretta DVT 1262, Euro 5 compliant and producing 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 130 Nm at 5,000 rpm. With a low saddle height of 755 mm, the XDiavel is a traditional cruiser with an eye towards sporty riding with wide profile 240 tyre mounted on an 8-inch wheel.

Adjustable footpads allow customising rider ergonomics to one of three positions while a selection of handlebars plus foot pegs set further rearward compared to the standard items. The Ducati XDiavel Nera is available from Ducati dealerships, alongside the Ducati XDiavel Dark and XDiavel S, with price on application.