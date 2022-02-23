In International News, VinFast / By Anthony Lim / 23 February 2022 3:55 pm / 3 comments

Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Singaporean start-up Nas Academy have launched a video challenge called ‘Go Boundless’, a contest aimed at creating awareness about sustainability and encouraging the transition towards greener mobility with electric vehicles. The challenge is simple – exercise your creativity, storytelling, and video production skills to come up with a video telling everyone why they should be part of this EV revolution.

The contest consists of two rounds. In the first round, candidates are tasked with creating and publishing an inspirational one- to three-minute video that encourages the switch from gasoline-powered cars to EVs. The top 10 candidates from the first round will then be invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Vietnam to make one final video to compete for the grand prize.

In terms of prizes, each of the first 1,000 qualified videos will be awarded a US$100 (RM418) cash prize and a US$200 (RM837) reservation payment for the carmaker’s VF 8 or VF 9 EVs (previously known as the VF e35 and VF e36). Each reservation provides access to the VinFirst membership programme, which confers an e-voucher for US$3,000 (RM12,550) towards a VF 8 or US$5,000 (RM20,900) towards a VF 9 as well as other exclusive benefits for VinFirst members.

As for the top 10 contestants selected from the first round, each will receive a US$2,000 (RM8,380) cash prize, aside from the all-expense-paid trip to Vietnam for the final, which is inclusive of a tour of the VinFast factory and the chance to get up close with the brand’s EV models. The ultimate winner of the contest will take home the grand prize, which is US$30,000 (RM125,500) in cash.

Caught your interest? Well, here are some things to note. The criteria for video submission is that the video must be published on your public social media account by 23:59 (Singapore time) on March 17, 2022, and must be between one to three minutes long and provide at least one valid reason why people should switch from gasoline-powered cars to EVs.

The video must also satisfy all additional requirements such as audio, lighting, language (English), intellectual property, etc. Within the contest, the organisers will host two workshops led by VinFast’s experts for brand inspiration and three open Q&A sessions with the Nas Academy trainers for additional consultation. Those interested in participating can learn more about the challenge and register for it on the Nas Academy website.