In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 February 2022 9:11 am / 1 comment

Brand collaborations are the norm these days and here is one between Triumph Motorcycles and watchmaker Breitling, the 2022 Triumph Speed Twin Breitling. With a limited production run of only 270 units worldwide, the Speed Twin Breitling purchaser will also receive a special edition Breitling Top Time Triumph watch, matching the bike.

The Speed Twin Breitling comes in a polychromatic blue paint job, unique to this edition. The paint colour choice takes inspiration from the Triumph Thunderbird 6T of the 1950s, complemented by the hand painted black band on the tank.

As a collaboration model, special attention is paid to details on the Speed Twin Breitling such as premium leather seat with Breitling logo and instrument panel faces matching the watch face. The clutch and alternator coves are made from aluminium with the Breitling logo machined in, as well as the edition number displayed in a special insert on the handlebars.

Adding to the premium nature of the Speed Twin Breitling, Ohlins rear shock absorbers are installed. Aside from that, the spefications list is the same as the current catalogue model Triumph Speed Twin, with pricing beginning at RM77,900 in Malaysia.

In 2021, the Speed Twin was given an made over, with more power from the parallel-twin engine – 98.6 hp at 7,250 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm. The Marzocchi front forks went up in size from 41 mm to 43 mm diameter, along with twin 320 mm brake discs with Brembo four-piston Monobloc callipers.