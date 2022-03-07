In Bikes, Cars, Formula 1, Local Bike News, Local News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 March 2022 11:38 am / 7 comments

A recent post on the Sepang Circuit social media page raised some eyebrows recently with speculation Formula 1 might be returning to Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit. The post on the circuit’s official Twitter page showed a speculative “hmm..?” followed by icons of a motorcycle and a race car.

This led some to say Formula might be returning to SIC, following cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix due to the current conflagration in the Ukraine as a replacement race. However, a source inside SIC said there is no basis to the rumours.

Instead, paultan.org was informed the post was merely a bit of light hearted teasing on the part of the circuit’s social medua team. There are currently no plans for SIC to host a Formula 1 race after its contract was not renewed for 2018, with poor returns for the country relative to the cost of organising the event.

Despite this, the possiblity for motorsports’ premier race returning to Malaysia has not been ruled out completely, with SIC CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif saying , “the return of Formula 1 to SIC will depend on both the proposal as well as Malaysian government approval.” The Covid-19 pandemic has not been kind to Malaysia’s only sanctioned racing circuit, with major international events having been cancelled over the past two years.

The recent staging of the MotoGP Winter Test last month allowed SIC to showcase and test its standard operating procedures for holding events with international visitors. Currently the SIC calendar is slated to host the MSF Merdeka Race in August, various rounds of the Malaysian Championship Series, Malaysian Cub Prix and Malaysian Superbike Championship, the Sepang 1000 km Race as well as the Malaysian MotoGP.