8 March 2022

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has caused several automakers to put production on hold, and the latest to be affected by the crisis is Porsche. A company spokesperson told Motor1 that production at its Leipzig plant, which makes the Panamera and Macan, has stopped temporarily as of March 2.

Operations at the main Zuffenhausen factory remains uninterrupted for now, although the spokesperson said “further steps will take place in an orderly process. In the coming days and weeks, we will operate on a short-term basis and continuously reassess the situation.”

A Twitter post by Caleb J Schroëter showing what appears to be a leaked internal memo also suggests possible production disruptions for the entire Porsche line-up, from the 718 sports cars to the 911 and the Taycan. Porsche has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, in light of the current situation, the Stuttgart automaker has stopped all vehicle deliveries to Russia with immediate effect, citing great uncertainty posed by the current upheavals.

In terms of sales, Porsche sold 6,262 vehicles in Russia during its 2021 financial year, with the Cayenne being the most popular (3,431 units delivered, 54% share). The brand is represented in 20 Russian cities with a total of 26 Porsche Centres.

Porsche also provided monetary aid in the form of one million euros, of which 750,000 euros will go to the UN Refugee Aid. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said: “We are deeply saddened by the events in Ukraine. Many people are in need of urgent aid through no fault of their own. We are therefore making a contribution and supporting organisations that help the population on the ground.”

A further 250,000 euros will be donated to the Ferry Porsche Foundation, which is focused on supporting children and young people.