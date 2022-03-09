In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 March 2022 6:48 pm / 0 comments

Besides the Hilux, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) also published a new price list for the Innova, which is effective from March 1, 2022. As per the November 2021 update, UMWT has once again listed the Innova with on-the-road prices without insurance, but inclusive of sales tax.

As it stands, the MPV now retails at RM123,880 for the base 2.0E, which is an increase of RM8,327 from before. Meanwhile, the 2.0G goes for RM133,880, or RM8,648 higher, while the range-topping 2.0X is RM8,525 costlier at RM141,880. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty continues to come as standard.

No change in specifications, with all variants being powered by a 1TR-FE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 139 PS and 183 Nm. Drive is still sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a sequential shifter, and there are three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Power) available.

The 2.0E and 2.0G continue to offer seating for up eight people, split across three rows (2-3-3 layout) where the second row is a 60:40 split-folding bench and so is the third row (50:50 split). The 2.0X is the only one with two captain seats in the second row, reducing the maximum seating capacity to seven passengers (2-2-3 layout).