10 March 2022 6:52 pm

Want the best that Mercedes-Benz has to offer? Well, the Maybach GLS and Maybach S-Class are living embodiments of the automaker’s ‘Best or Nothing’ ethos – the crème de la crème.

Both models arrive in a single variant each. The GLS 600 4Matic is the more affordable of the duo, priced at just under RM1.8 million. That’s double what the regular GLS 450 costs, by the way. It’s decked to the core, while power comes from an AMG-derived M176 4.0 litre biturbo V8 making 558 PS and 730 Nm of torque. A 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive are standard.

Next up is the S 580 4Matic. At 5,469 mm long, it’s about 180 mm longer than the regular long-wheelbase Sonderklasse, all of which went into the 3,396 mm wheelbase for the benefit of rear passengers. There’s E-Active Body Control, rear-axle steering, and a unique Maybach drive mode to soften the driveline for maximum comfort.

It shares the same 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 as the GLS, albeit slightly detuned. Here, it delivers 503 PS and 700 Nm of torque, with additional assistance coming from a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system that pumps out an additional 20 PS and 200 Nm. A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive help propel the limousine from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Note that the listed price are for the exact specification of the cars shown here, minus the two-tone paint. These being such exclusive vehicles, of course, all orders are on an indent basis (with a significant waiting period, might we add), with buyers able to option their cars exactly for their liking.

GALLERY: 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 580

GALLERY: 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic