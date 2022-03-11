In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 March 2022 10:27 am / 0 comments

Furthering the range of its four-cylinder superbikes, Ducati has released the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2. The Panigale V4 SP2 is intended for the racetrack with lightweight components and a special “Winter Test” livery.

With the ‘SP’ standing for Sport Production, the V4 SP2 comes with an even more powerful braking system, racing footpegs and various carbon-fibre components. A kit for track use is supplied, which includes billet aluminium caps for the removal of rear-view mirrors, kit for removing the license plate holder and open carbon clutch cover.

The Panigale V4 SP2’s 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V-four engine is derived from Ducati’s MotoGP efforts. In SP trim the V4 SP2 delivers 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm, a power increase of 1.5 hp over the 2021 Panigale V4 with 123.6 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

A variable length intake system, dedicated gear-by-gear torque curves and four different Power Modes – Full, High, Medium, Low – along with new dedicated mapping improve throttle response on the track. Power is fed into an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch with 520 chain to reduce driveline drag and engine braking response can be customised by using different secondary springs.

5-split spoke carbon wheels are fitted to the Panigale V4 SP2, 1.4 kg lighter than the aluminium forged units of the Panigale V4 S. Benefits include a reduction in inertia by 26% in front and 46% at the rear, aside from the increased agility and ability to change direction.

As can be expected from Borgo Panigale’s track weapon, Brembo supplies Stylema R four-piston radial-mount brake callipers, clamping 330 mm semi-floating discs. A self-bleeding Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder controls force on the front discs, and Bosch Cornering ABS EVO is standard equipment.

Ohlins supplies the suspension for the V4 SP2 with electronically controlled 125 mm travel Ohlins NPX25/30 racing derived fork at the front and Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear, coupled with an Ohlins electronic steering damper. The the suspension uses second generation of Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 with OBTI (Objective Based Tuning Interface) logic that gives intuitive suspension adjustment.

On the SP2, the GPS module is supplied as standard, allowing activation of the automatic Lap Time function. Adding the optional Slick Ducati Performance Software, the V4 SP2 traction control accommodates slick and rain tyres as well as coordinates of five different tracks and five additional customisable riding modes.

Weight for the V4 SP2 is claimed to be 194.5 kg wet and the single seat height is set at 850 mm. The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 will be available to the public for order from March 2022.