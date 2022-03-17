In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2022 11:31 am / 2 comments

BMW has released a handful of teaser images for its upcoming 7 Series at the annual BMW Group annual conference, ahead of its debut scheduled for April. Here, the flagship sedan has been revealed to wear a “completely reinterpreted” set of design elements, such as the twin headlights and the kidney grille. Below the upper light elements are a set of larger headlights, here concealed in low light.

Under its skin, BMW has revealed that the fully electric version of the upcoming 7 Series, the i7, will have a battery range of between 580 and 610 km based on the WLTP testing protocol. “The all-new electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series,” said head of development Frank Weber.

BMW has previously stated that the i7 will use fifth-generation eDrive technology already deployed in the BMW iX, which means that the flagship sedan could well feature the electric SUV’s outputs ranging from 320 PS to 619 PS via all-wheel-drive powertrains, in xDrive40, xDrive50 and M60 versions.

Given its stated positioning as the most powerful 7 Series, this will offer in excess of the 585 PS and 850 Nm outputs from the petrol biturbo V12-powered M760Li xDrive.

Taking centrestage in the rear passenger compartment is the BMW Theatre Screen. This is an ultra-wide 31-inch screen in a 32:9 format and 8K resolution, deploying from the roof liner and enabling the viewing of personal entertainment programmes in the rear seats.

Meanwhile in front, the interior of the 7 Series will also receive the latest-generation iDrive infotainment operating system, along with My Modes which allows the driver to customise the driving characteristics of the 7 Series; these will be viewed through the curved display, a version of which features in the iX.

The cabin also features a new type of light and function strip along the instrument panel and doors, which offer visual and haptic interactions with its users. The BMW Interaction Bar forms part of the ambient lighting ensemble in the 7 Series, and complements the LED light threads which can be individually adjusted, says BMW.

Beyond the aesthetics, previous spy images also revealed that the upcoming 7 Series will pack an array of cameras and sensors throughout its exterior, indicating that both the internal combustion and EV models will be prepared for an increased level of autonomous driving. These have also been visible on a development car as shown in images released by the manufacturer in December.

With the premiere of the i7 now well and truly on the horizon, that leaves two more EVs to surface by 2023, according to the timeline given by BMW chairman Oliver Zipse.

GALLERY: BMW i7 development vehicle, official images