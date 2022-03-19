In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 March 2022 1:57 pm / 0 comments

In February this year, Auto Bavaria began offering another batch of the G05 BMW X5 xDrive45e with M Performance parts, with 22 units available for purchase. One of these units is currently on display at the Setia City Convention Centre in conjunction with the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2022, so we’re bringing you a gallery of the model for your viewing.

The limited edition X5 features several accessories to give it a bolder look, including a gloss black front grille, carbon-fibre exterior side mirror caps as well as a set of 20-inch Style 748 M Star Spoke black alloy wheels in place of the dual-tone Style 740 M variant units found on the standard X5.

In terms of pricing, the vehicle retails at RM480,800 (without registration and road tax, and excluding insurance), complete with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme.

The asking price is RM12k higher than the first batch which went for RM468,800 apiece, but you’ll get complimentary gifts worth RM22,000 with the purchase of the car, including a BMW brake pad/brake disc voucher, a BMW leather care set and a luxury suitcase.

It should be noted that this particular example comes with additional dark touches like black window frames and roof rails, along with dark chrome exhaust finishers, all of which we’re told cost around RM8,000 extra.

Being based on the xDrive45e, there’s still a B58 3.0 litre straight-six engine and electric motor setup that serves up a combined output of 394 PS and 600 Nm of torque. Paired with an ZF eight-speed sport automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive (with a rear differential lock), the 0-100 km/h sprint takes 5.6 seconds and the top speed is 235 km/h.

Standard equipment on the variant includes adaptive LED headlamps, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, a BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system with a 14-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system as well as air suspension and a BMW Driving Assistant package.