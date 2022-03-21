In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2022 10:25 am / 0 comments

BMW will introduce the new iX1 to its growing line-up of electric vehicles this year and has teased the model during its group annual conference recently. According to the German carmaker, the iX1 will arrive at the end of this year, shortly after the next-generation X1 (tipped to be codenamed U11) make its debut.

The all-new X1 will reportedly be built on the FAAR (Frontantriebsarchitektur) platform that is designed with pure internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid and pure electric powertrains in mind. As such, the iX1 will be the fully electric version of the upcoming X1 – like what the iX3 is to the X3 – and it also serves as an indirect replacement for the discontinued i3.

The carmaker is not providing full details for now, but it said in a release that the iX1 will offer a range of between 413-438 km according to WLTP standards. The accompanying teaser image shows that the iX1 will adopt some design cues seen on the iX3, including a closed-off grille and blue accents – the latter is now typical of BMW’s electric-only offerings.

The front bumper also had a bold lower apron featuring what appears to be prominent corner intakes highlighted in blue, while the headlamps have an angular daytime running light signature. This front fascia also serves as a preview for the non-EV X1, which should share most of the body panels sans the EV-specific touches.

By 2023, the BMW Group is aiming to offer at least one EV in 90% of the segments it is involved in, and the company says also showed off its e-mobility roadmap. Phase one of this masterplan saw launches of the i3, i8 as well as the MINI Electric, while phase two includes the iX, iX3 and i4.

Joining the phase two vehicles are the mentioned iX1, along with the i7 (EV version of the next 7 Series), the i5 (EV version of the next 5 Series) and a MINI Countryman EV – other unnamed models were also shown.

In 2025, the company will embark on phase three of its strategy, with a Neue Klasse (translates to new class from German) of vehicles build on a brand-new architecture that showcases the sixth generation of electric powertrains.

GALLERY: Next-generation BMW X1 spyshots