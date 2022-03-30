In Bikes, Husqvarna, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 March 2022 11:28 am / 0 comments

Only graphics updates for the 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 for next year, while the 250 cc version gone from the lineup, replaced with the Svartpilen 125. In Malaysia, the 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 retail at RM29,800, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

Sharing mechanical underpinnings with the KTM Duke 390, the pair of naked sport Huskies carry the Euro 5 compliant 373 cc mill from the Duke that puts out 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque. As per its Duke sibling, power gets to the ground via a six-speed PASC slipper clutch equipped gearbox, with chain final drive.

Standard equipment includes WP APEX suspension for the front forks adjustable for compression and rebound, and preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear, while Husqvarna’s Easy Shift quickshifter gives… quick shifting. Braking is done by Brembo’s budget house brand Bybre, with single hydraulic callipers front and rear on 17-inch wheels, controlled by two-channel Bosch ABS.

Weight for the 401 is listed as 152 kg sans fuel for the Svartpilen and 151 kg for the Vitpilen and seat height is set at 835 mm. Fuel is carried in a 9.5-litre tank and LED lighting is used throughout, with the instrument panel a digital LCD display.

In other news, Husqvarna sold 60,801 motorcycles in 2021 despite the pandemic and lockdowns as well as supply chain disruptions. The launch of the flagship Norden 901 adventure-touring motorcycle was the highlight of Husqvarna’s sales year, plus the introduction of various e-concepts in the early part of the year.