Danny Tan / 18 April 2022 5:19 pm

Now everyone can be a taxi driver? Something like that. Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has announced that the PSV license for taxis and hire cars are now open to the public, open to individuals.

Wee explained that there’s demand from the public to hold a taxi license, although the requirements are difficult to fulfil. Also, current taxi drivers have voiced their wish to own their own licenses, but the rule that requires up to three years of taxi driving experience has been a hurdle. The rule is part of the Taxi Industry Transformation Programme (TITP), which has been in place since 2016.

To spur the taxi industry, the transport ministry via the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has now decided to open taxi and hire car licenses to individuals under sole ownership or partnership. APAD will be accepting applications from today (April 18) till June 30, and they can be made at APAD offices and APAD counters at state JPJ branches. Further details can be obtained from APAD’s website.

For a start, the quota is 1,000 such licenses for 2022. APAD will analyse all applications after the deadline, and if the number of eligible applications are over the quota, the agency will consider increasing the number. APAD says that it has waived the requirement to have up to three years of taxi driving experience, but the rest of the requirements remain.

Wee said that this move is also expected to assist current taxi drivers obtain their own licenses and overcome the hire-purchase (sewa pajak) system that has been branded as unfair and a burden for drivers. At the same time, the move also opens the sector to new players, especially the young generation.

So, now everyone can be a taxi driver. E-hailing drivers, want to be your own boss?