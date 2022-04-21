In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 April 2022 8:36 am / 2 comments

Entering the learner/young rider motorcycle market in Europe is the 2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy, expected in dealer showrooms this June. Based on the retro-styled XSXR125, the XSR125 Legacy gives the base bike a scrambler style with Metzeler Karoo rubber and spoked wheels with rims painted gold.

The gold wheels are offset by the tank, sidepanels and fenders finished in Historic Black – the only colour option – with gold and silver pinstripes on the fuel tank. Overall design for the XSR125 Legacy draws on the larger retro bikes in Yamaha’s catalogue, the XSR700 and XSR900, with hints of motorcycles from Iwata firm’s legendary machines of the past, notably the Yamaha RD-series and Seca bikes of the 70s and 80s.

Power for the XSR125 Legacy is identical to its XSR125 sibling, using a SOHC 124 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Power output from the Euro 5 emissions compliant thumper is 14.75 hp at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

A black Deltabox frame ties everything together and the XSR125 Legacy gets 37 mm diameter upside-down forks, non-adjustable, with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back, with 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 and 140/70 tyres. Braking is done with single hydraulic brakes front and rear, with the front getting a 267 mm diameter disc and the rear with a 220 mm diameter unit, while two-channel ABS is standard.

The XSR125 Legacy gets a six-speed gearbox with chain final drive and 11-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. Wet weight is claimed to be 140 kg with a full tank and seat height on the XSR125 is set at 815 mm.

Equipment fit out on the XSR125 Legacy follows a similar retro style, with single round LED headlight lighting the way along with LED tail light and conventional bulb turn signals. In the cockpit, a minimalist round instrument binnacle houses a circular LCD screen with all the necessary information displayed, including a tachometer, gear indicator and fuel consumption readout.

For Malaysia, distributors Hong Leong Yamaha Motors has the equivalent of the XSR125 in the Yamaha MT-15 and the Yamaha R15, priced at RM11,988, while while Thailand and Indonesia get the Yamaha XSR155 in addition. Rumour is the Yamaha R15 V4 is due to be released in Malaysia soon and thus is not likely that Hong Leong will release a second 155 cc motorcycle within the same year.

What do you think? Is there a case for the Yamaha XSR155 being brought into Malaysia, joining the R15 sportsbike and MT-15 naked sports? Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions below.