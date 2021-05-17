In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 May 2021 1:23 pm / 1 comment

Joining Yamaha’s European motorcycle lineup is the 2021 Yamaha XSR125, a retro-style naked sports designed for the commuter market. Pricing for the XSR125 is listed on the Yamaha UK website as 4,450 pounds sterling (RM25,926) which does make it a touch on the pricey side for a 125 cc motorcycle in Europe.

Falling into the A1 motorcycle category for young riders aged 17, the Euro 5 emissions compliant XSR 125 gets 14.75 hp at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm from a SOHC 124 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), fed by EFI. For comparison, the Yamaha MT-125 with the same engine configuration gets the same power numbers but is priced at 4,650 pounds sterling (RM27,079).

Two motorcycles in the same class that ar available in Malaysia, the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the Yamaha MT-15, are identically priced at RM11,988 with a 155 cc, single-cylinder engine putting out 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque. Which does beg the question if a Yamaha XSR155 might be joining R15 and MT-15 in the Malaysian market.

Styling wise, the XSR125 follows the path set by the Yamaha XSR900, with a round headlight in the traditional style, but using LED lighting. The tank, side panels and rear mudguard are distinctly separate items, unlike the MT-125/MT-15 with the folded planes and blended panels of the modern streetfighter style.

Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with chain final drive and 11-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. Wet weight, ready to ride with a full tank is claimed to 140 kg and seat height on the XSR125 is set at 815 mm.

Braking is done with single hydraulic brakes front and rear, with the front using a 267 mm diameter disc and the rear a 220 mm diameter unit, while two-channel ABS is standard. Suspension uses 37 mm diameter upside-down telescopic forks for the front end and preload-adjustable monoshock for the back, with the 17-inch wheels shod 110/70 and 140/70 block pattern tyres for that retro scrambler look.

A round digital LCD meter with white on black display is found inside the cockpit and like the headlight, the tail light is also an LED unit. For Europe there are three colour options for the XSR125 – Redline, Impact Yellow and Tech Black.