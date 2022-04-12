In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 April 2022 2:28 pm / 1 comment

Eagle-eyed paultan.org readers Zulfahdli Amri Zainal and Ayie Azzudin sent in a couple of photos of the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 testing in Malaysia. The 2021 model of the Yamaha R15 is priced at RM11,988 in Malaysia, and has been in the local market since 2018.

The Yamaha R15 V4 was first launched in India in September 2021, while the Indonesia market got its Yamaha R15 V4 in December. As for Malaysia, what we can tell you is the R15 V4 will likely be launched in July of 2022, while pricing is expected to be a little above Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Malaysia’s current recommended retail price.

Now undergoing endurance testing, the R15 V4 will be competing directly against the Honda CBR150R, priced at RM12,499, in the Malaysian small displacement motorcycle market. While the full specifications of the R15 V4 for the Malaysian market are as yet undisclosed, the fourth version of the R15 has received substantial upgrades over the previous model.

From specifications for the Indonesian market version, the R15 V4 in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour comes with switchable traction control, two ride modes, a quickshifter and two-channel ABS, but found only in the top-of-the-line R15M model. However, based on specifications for the R15’s local competition, the CBR150R which does come with two-channel ABS, it will be likely Malaysian riders will get the same.

Rounding out the R15 V4 is a new fairing design, closely following the Yamaha R1 superbike, new LED lighting, new instrument panel and gold anodised front forks while the engine mechanicals remain the same. And the big question, when will the Yamaha R15 V4 enter the Malaysian market?

A source close to the matter tells paultan.org the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 can be expected to enter the Malaysian market “somewhere after mid-year, maybe around July or August.” What do you think, the small displacement motorcycle we deserve? Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions below.