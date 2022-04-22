In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 22 April 2022 4:43 pm / 14 comments

Earlier this week, a netizen found a new unit of the facelifted G30 BMW 530i in Malaysia without a 360-degree camera setup – a feature that is supposedly standard on both the 530i and the 530e plug-in hybrid as part of the Parking Assistant Plus system.

We’ve reached out to a BMW Group Malaysia spokesperson, who told us there has indeed been a change in the specification of the local 5 Series that affected a small number of vehicles. The removal of Parking Assistant Plus – a system that also provides a remote three-dimensional view of the car’s surroundings using the MyBMW smartphone app – is said to have been caused by the global semiconductor shortage.

On these units, the lower-spec Parking Assistant has instead been specified with a single reverse camera. The spokesperson added that there is no reduction in pricing as this is a temporary issue, although buyers will be notified beforehand.

The rest of the kit list remains unchanged and includes the full M Sport exterior and interior package, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, keyless entry, push-button start, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, Dakota leather upholstery, BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment with twin 12.3-inch displays, rear sunshades, adaptive dampers, 12 speakers and a hands-free powered boot lid.

Stepping up to the 530i nets you Laserlight headlamps, lowered M suspension, a sunroof, a head-up display and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Under the bonnet sits a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, pushing out 252 PS and 350 Nm of torque in the 530i and 184 PS and 300 Nm in the 530e.

Making up for the latter’s shortfall is a 68 PS electric motor that helps deliver a total system output of 252 PS and 420 Nm; an XtraBoost function adds another 41 PS under acceleration to boost the overall figure to 292 PS. A 12 kWh battery provides a pure electric range of 67 km. Both models get an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive sent to the rear wheels.

As mentioned, there’s no cost reduction for these two models, and in fact the prices were increased at the start of the year. The 530e is now RM4,435 more expensive at RM321,969, while the 530i is RM3,704 dearer at RM371,826. Both figures are on-the-road without insurance inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption and the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; with the five-year warranty and service package, the prices jump to RM341,999 and RM391,856 respectively.

GALLERY: 2021 BMW 530e and 530i M Sport in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2021 BMW 530e M Sport in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2021 BMW 530i M Sport in Malaysia