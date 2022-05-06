In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 6 May 2022 2:39 pm / 0 comments

Say hello to the Ferrari SP48 Unica, the latest addition to the Prancing Horse’s One-Off series. It’s based on the F8 Tributo and designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of chief designer Flavio Manzoni.

The two-seater berlinetta is striking from all angles. Nearly everything you’re familiar with the F8 Tributo is gone, but its arrow-shaped nose (and wheel design) remains one of the most identifiable similarities. The headlights are new, as are the 3D grille (first seen on the Roma, but more prominent here) and bonnet design.

The A-pillars are blacked out to create a floating glass effect, and the colour graduates from the middle of the roof towards the back, creating a pretty dramatic aerial view. Ferrari calls this “procedural graphics.” Adding further emphasis to the drama is the deletion of the rear windscreen.

All this is done at no expense to aerodynamics. Thanks to its thermal-fluid-dynamic design, Ferrari says the SP48 Unica is guaranteed to satisfy all cooling requirements. Feeding cool air to the engine is a pair of intakes on the front bumper and beneath the rear spoiler.

Each intake has a deep procedural grille, and the pathways are optimally angled to maximise airflow. The redesign also allowed engineers to install an extra intercooler intake right behind the side windows, which also allowed them to reduce the dimension of the flank intakes.

There’s more downforce on the rear axle as well, thanks to the longer rear overhang. Besides the dual exhaust exits, nothing from the F8 Tributo is carried over. Everything is bespoke here, including the LED tail lights, bumper design and huge diffusers.

Inside, however, is a slightly different story. It’s pretty much like the donor car, but with custom work such as specially-developed black laser-perforated Alcantara upholstery, complete with iridescent reddish-orange fabric to provide contrast. Other notable touches include polished sill covers with laser-embossed hexagonal motif, matte carbon-fibre trimmings, and Grigio Canna di Fucile (grey) accents.

No changes were made to the powertrain, so the SP48 Unica runs on the same 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8 engine developing (720 PS) at 8,000 rpm and 770 Nm at 3,250 rpm. Performance figures should be identical as well – the F8 does the century dash in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 7.8 seconds, and tops out at 340 km/h. All driving-related features, such as the latest Side Slip Angle Control 6.1 and Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE+) are present.

For now, no one knows who commissioned Ferrari to build the SP48 Unica, but the automaker said it was “designed for a long-standing client who was deeply involved in every step of its creation.” If you want your Ferrari modified, this is the way to do it. Otherwise, you’ll just end up being blacklisted.