In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 9 May 2022 3:47 pm / 4 comments

One of the biggest letdowns during the unveiling of the fourth-generation Toyota Harrier was the unavailability of a turbocharged engine. Until today, the SUV is only offered with the M20A-FKS 2.0 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder, and in some markets the A25A-FXS 2.5 litre hybrid petrol as well.

That may change, if new reports are to be believed. Apparently, there are rumours that the Harrier will soon get a new 2.4 litre turbo, which is the brand new T24A-FTS engine used on the Lexus NX 350. It’s said to produce close to 300 PS and 420 Nm of torque, while averaging about 7.2 litres per 100 km.

For reference, the 2.0 litre lump makes 173 PS and 203 Nm, while the hybrid develops up to 222 PS. On the NX 350, the engine is paired with a new “high-torque” Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission, which routes power to all four wheels via a new full-time electronically controlled AWD system.

Now, do take this with a pinch of salt. It’s all speculative for now, and Toyota dealers seem to be unaware of an upgrade of this magnitude. Demand for the Harrier is already much higher than Toyota had originally expected, so it’s quite unlikely for it to introduce a much more desirable variant, especially not at a time of chips shortages and supply-chain disruptions.

If anything, the MY2023 updates will most likely see new colours and trims get added to the list, and maybe minor enhancements to the kit and Toyota Safety Sense system. But you know what they say – never say never.

In fact, the previous Harrier was also launched without a turbocharged engine. The 8AR-FTS 2.0 litre turbo lump (also taken from the previous NX) was only introduced during the midlife update, offering a healthy output of 231 PS and 350 Nm. Will history repeat itself? Only time will tell. For now, find out what we think of the Harrier in our review, below. Click here for the full written piece, if you so fancy.