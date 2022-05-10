Another day, another official teaser of the 2022 Proton Saga MC2 facelift, which will be launched on May 12. Yesterday, Proton showed the refreshed Saga’s new front grille (round logo, X50-style red strip) and a close-up shot of the “four-spoke” shuriken-style alloys; today, we get to see the side of the car.
“Get ready to experience a new level of exhilaration with the new Proton Saga. The Intelligent Proposition is set to make a greater impact with the best handling in its class offering you more than just a new car – it’s an experience,” the caption reads. The headline is “manoeuvrability at its finest”.
The text talks about the Saga handling, but what’s more interesting (because it’s new) is the view of the new bodykit, specifically the side skirts. As you can see, they’re rather thick and prominent, and they will be joined by front bumper skirts for balance. Nothing on the rear bumper. The side skirts and front bumper add-ons are exclusive to the new range-topper called Premium S.
The teaser also shows the 15-inch two-tone wheels in motion. This new rim will be for Premium and Premium S variants – the Standard continues with 14-inch items. Other exterior changes include black side mirror caps and a black rear number plate garnish that houses the Proton script.
Spyshots have given us a glimpse of the 2022 Saga’s interior, which sports plenty of red accents. You’ll find the “sporty colour” on the air vent frames (including the directional tabs), meter rings and steering wheel button dividers. The centre stack has been rearranged in terms of cubby holes, and there’s a new AC control panel that looks like the panel from the 2022 Iriz, but without air flow adjustment and piano key-style buttons. New Proton logo on the steering boss, too.
The 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen (Premium onwards) gets a gloss black surround, new graphics (including an X50-style Proton logo home button) and a “please check your belongings” goodbye screen seen on Peroduas. The screen looks different here, so perhaps it’s based on the Atlas OS as found in the latest Iriz/Persona.
Other new features include keyless entry, push-button start, auto-fold side mirrors, an external boot release (why was this omitted in the first place?) and leather upholstery. Electronic stability control has also been expanded to include the Standard AT (base Standard MT continues without ESC), although there’s still no autonomous emergency braking.
No changes are expected for the what’s under the hood, and the Saga should soldier on with the familiar 1.3 litre naturally aspirated four-pot with 95 PS and 120 Nm. Five-speed manual in the base variant aside, the Campro VVT is mated to a Hyundai-sourced four-speed automatic gearbox, which was introduced in the 2019 facelift to replace the long-serving 4AT.
Two more days to launch. Perhaps tomorrow’s final teaser would be of the interior.
GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga MC2 spyshots
