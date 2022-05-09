In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 9 May 2022 11:08 am / 2 comments

Officially announced in a press release last week, the updated 2022 Proton Saga (codenamed MC2, or Minor Change 2) has been teased on the national carmaker’s social media channels, drumming up excitement for the launch – now confirmed for May 12 at 9:45am. As previously reported, the entry-level sedan will get a mildly refreshed exterior, a far-reaching interior redesign and several new features.

The sole image shows the new 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels on the Premium and new Premium S variants, which comes in a two-tone finish with four of the spokes picked out in silver, giving a shuriken-like look. Also visible is the range-topping variant’s bodykit – body-coloured on production cars rather than black on the development prototype.

Included in the post is a link to register your interest, which shows another photo – this time of the front end. Although the fascia is recognisably the Saga’s (no change in design here), the Infinite Weave grille gets the new circular Proton badge, which made its first appearance on the company’s indigenously-designed models on last year’s facelifted Iriz and Persona.

The full-width Ethereal Bow strip on the grille is also finished in red instead of chrome, just like the X50 SUV. Unfortunately for those of you hoping for Perodua Bezza-style LED headlights, it also appears the Saga will stick with halogen lamps, as hinted by the yellow glow. Black door mirrors and rear number plate garnish (the latter still incorporating the Proton script) are also expected to feature.

Recent spy shots of the car’s interior have also shown a redesigned centre console, sporting red-trimmed air vents (including the directional tabs) and the new Iriz-style digital air-conditioning controls (which still lack air flow adjustment). The centre storage slot under the vents has also disappeared, replaced by a larger cubby next to the 12-volt socket; the cupholders underneath appear to have been revamped as well.

Elsewhere, the Exora-style three-spoke steering wheel gets a new airbag boss with the Proton roundel, as seen on the Iriz and Persona. Behind it, the twin-dial instrument cluster – still with the monochrome LCD multi-info display, it seems – gets red instead of silver rings.

The seven-inch infotainment touchscreen on the Premium and Premium S looks to be the same as before, albeit with a gloss black surround, new graphics (including an X50-style Proton logo home button) and a Perodua-esque “please check your belongings” screen. Notably, however, this still looks to be the same Android-based operating system as before, rather than the new Atlas OS found in the Iriz and Persona.

Other slated new features include keyless entry, push-button start, auto-fold side mirrors, an external boot release and leather upholstery, all of which are limited to the Premium S. The availability of stability control has also been expanded to include the Standard AT (the base Standard MT continues without this vital safety net), although there’s still no autonomous emergency braking, unlike the Bezza.

No changes are expected for the mechanicals, meaning that the Saga should soldier on with the same 1.3 litre naturally aspirated Campro VVT four-cylinder engine as before, pushing out 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Also staying put is the four-speed Hyundai-sourced automatic gearbox – which was introduced in the 2019 facelift to replace the old CVT – and five-speed manual.

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga MC2 spyshots