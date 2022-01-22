In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 22 January 2022 10:50 pm / 0 comments

Behold, the 2022 Proton Saga has been sighted once again by intrepid reader and car spotter Putra Kamrin Azran, who has sighted the latest upcoming iteration of the national car in the hills of Genting Highlands.

This time around, there is a new detail on the car and it’s visible in profile view on its front door handle, which is keyless entry for the brand’s entry-level sedan. This will be joined by keyless start too, according to our source. The last major revision for the Saga was released in 2019.

Elsewhere, the 2022 Saga wears the same outward appearance as at its previous sightings, with a new Proton roundel front and centre, joined by a front lip, mirrors and alloy wheels finished in black. The rear of the car’s exterior appears to be carried over from the current model.

The mechanical specifications of the Saga are expected to remain the same, should this set of updates emerge in the 2022 model year. The sedan is currently powered by a 1.3 litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine producing 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The last revision two years ago introduced a Hyundai-sourced four-speed automatic to replace the CVT, while a five-speed manual continued to be available for the base Standard MT variant; time will tell if the stick shift will carry on into the Saga’s upcoming revision.

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Saga spyshots

