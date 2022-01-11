In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 11 January 2022 5:31 pm / 0 comments

Proton’s bestselling car will be given a slight nip and tuck this year. It’s the second time we’re seeing the 2022 Proton Saga out on public roads, and this appears to be the exact same unit spotted at the end of last November.

So far, we know that the A-segment sedan will be getting the new rounded Proton logo up front, along with a black front lip and black side mirrors. This fresh set of images actually give us a better look at the design of wheels, which appear to look a lot like the old 15-inch turbine-style units fitted on the 2016 Persona.

That doesn’t mean the Saga will be recycling old wheels, though, because carmakers are known to dip into their parts bin when testing pre-production vehicles. We’re fans of the current twin-five spoke design, but only time will tell for sure. Just for reference, the Iriz R3 uses the old 16-inch wheels from the Satria Neo CPS.

Beyond that, no mechanical changes are expected to be made, so the Saga will continue to be powered by the 1.3 litre four-cylinder engine that makes 95 PS at 5,750 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Saga is currently still available with a five-speed manual transmission, though it remains to be seen if this will continue to be offered.

As per the 2019 update, the Punch CVT gets replaced with a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sourced from Hyundai, which is the same unit used in the Kia Picanto. Exterior colour options may remain unchanged, so the current Snow White, Armoured Silver, Jet Grey, Rosewood Maroon and Ruby Red may continue to be offered. So, what do you think?