In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2022 4:36 pm / 0 comments

Japanese motorcycle maker Suzuki in discussions with MotoGP organisers Dorna about its withdrawal from competition. In a MotoGP statement, Team Suzuki Ecstar intends to end its participation in MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season.

Citing the current economic situation, Suzuki is forced to drastically reduce racing expenditure. Instead, the Hamamatsu firm will focus on developing new technologies using all its human and financial resources to concentrate on “big changes that the Automotive world is facing in these years.”

Suzuki resumed racing in MotoGP in 2014 under the Team Suzuki MotoGP banner after a three-year break. In 2020, Joan Mir gave Suzuki its first rider’s championship win after a 20-year absence.