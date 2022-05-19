In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 19 May 2022 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Perodua delivered a total of 25,654 vehicles in April 2022, which is 4.1% lower than the 26,759 units registered a month prior in March. Just like UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT), the associate company of UMW Holdings was affected by supply chain issues that impacted vehicle production, as reported by NST.

Even though it sold slightly less cars last month, Perodua still saw an increase in sales for the first four months of 2022, with 87,278 units delivered compared to 78,308 in the corresponding period of 2021 – an 11.5% increase. According to the report, the Myvi, Axia and Bezza were the brand’s top-selling models.

The year-to-date sales figure accounts for 35% of Perodua’s sales target of 247,800 units for 2022, which it announced way back in January this year. With about seven and a half months to go, the company will look drive its sales higher with the introduction of new and facelifted models, which includes the all-new Alza (codenamed D27A).

Earlier this week, we reported that dealers have begun accepting bookings for the redesigned MPV, which will apparently be offered in three variants and be priced from RM69k.