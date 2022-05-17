With anticipation building up for the launch of the all-new Perodua Alza (codenamed D27A), dealers are looking to get a head start by accepting bookings for the redesigned MPV well before an official announcement from Perodua.
A recent post in a Facebook group focusing on the 2022 Alza claims a launch will take place as soon as next month and the MPV will be priced from RM69k. Of course, it also invites customers to place a booking to get in line for a refundable fee of RM100.
A June launch is plausible seeing how it was previously reported that production of the current Alza (codenamed D46T) ended in April this year after being extended to make up for production delays caused by flash floods, lockdowns and other restrictions in the past – Perodua originally planned to stop production of the D46T in January.
When the production extension was announced, the carmaker revealed that it would begin making the D27A shortly after the D46T is discontinued, with Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad saying, “hopefully the transition between the old Alza and new Alza will be smooth.”
The post also states that there will be three variants of the new Alza available, starting with the base X and followed by the mid-spec H and range-topping AV. As mentioned earlier, the starting price is estimated to be RM69k, so expect everything after the X to breach the RM70k mark.
If true, the new Alza will be priced well above the model it replaces. For context, the outgoing Alza ranges between RM49,944 and RM60,525. Keep in mind that these are on-the-road prices without insurance and with the ongoing sales and service tax (SST) exemption of 100% factored in. Without the SST rebate, the Alza actually starts at RM51,490 and peaks at RM62,690.
Even so, a RM69k starting price places the Alza well ahead of the Ativa (starts from RM61,500) pricewise, and well within proximity of the Aruz. However, the larger of the two SUVs does feature a ladder-frame construction and rear-wheel drive layout compared to the Alza’s unibody and front-wheel drive.
On that mention, the Alza is expected to be built on the same Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) as the locally-assembled (CKD) Ativa as well as the latest Toyota Avanza/Daihatsu Xenia. It will be a larger vehicle than the one it replaces, although the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,750 mm – longer than the Proton Exora (+20 mm) but shorter than the Mitsubishi Xpander (-25 mm).
The claimed asking price should be justified by all the improvements the new model brings over the outgoing on, not just when it comes to size, but also in terms of materials, design and most importantly, safety technologies. Perodua’s current line-up is pretty well equipped when it comes to passive and active safety kit, and the Alza won’t be left out in this regard.
As for what’s under the bonnet, we expect the latest Avanza’s 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder (106 PS and 138 Nm) to be the only powerplant available, paired with a D-CVT to drive the front wheels. A more detailed breakdown of all we currently know and expect of the upcoming Alza can be found, here.
So, the word from the dealers is a June launch, three variants and a starting price of RM69k. We would still wait for Perodua to officially confirm the start of order taking before placing down some actual money but if you want to get in the queue early, please be extremely careful.
As we’ve seen with the Ativa previously, there are scammers out there looking to take advantage of exuberant car buyers who just can’t wait to get their hands on a new model. As such, do your due diligence and make sure that you are dealing with Perodua’s authorised sales advisors and dealerships only.
Come with D-CVT, more power than slow speed outgoing Alza
When compared –
1. Exora 1.6Turbo 0-100 13s+
https://youtu.be/ziSCQmTmW6c
2. Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0L CVT 0-100 12s
3. Vios 12.5s
4. DNGA Veloz 12.0-12.5s as per Indon review
DNGA D-CVT allowed this 1.5L Alza Veloz pickup ok, responsive for easy driving and cruising.
No need to worry about OCH bocor also.
Solve sparepart problem first b4 launch new model, perodua! December flood victims are still waiting for their cars back!
LoL same price as Aruz.
Who wants to buy Aruz when this new MPV comes out?
Want to hear the official spin from perodua of what is the difference between the two.
Unless you make Aruz a proper 4WD like the Kembara or Nautica.
This is really nice.
This will have another sparepart problem.
Because of technologies and new platform but kudos to P2!!
The Toyota Veloz LHD is better value than Corolla Cross LHD here @ philipine. Is Malaysian getting the TYT Veloz too?
It’s just like iPad Air M1 with iPad OS, more productive, faster gaming gthan the more expensive vanilla lite iOS iPhone 14 pro A15.
Same price like Aruz AEB 6airbags, but better.
1. DNGA
2. Larger space, Lounge Flat Bed.
3. ACC Active Cruise, auto follow front car drive
4. 1st and 2nd row arm rest
5. D-CVT 110km/h 2k rpm, quieter, up to 25km/L.
6. Responsive and adequate traffic flow pickup.
wondering why there are no spyshot from Perodua for upcoming model compare to Proton/others.
They test at their own internal Perodua’s test track in Rawang
