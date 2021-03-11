In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 11 March 2021 4:16 pm / 3 comments

There’s a scam for everything these days, and something new, with high public interest, would surely be a good hook. Perodua has discovered scammers using the new Ativa SUV as bait and has released an announcement urging customers to only deal with authorised sales advisors.

“We have discovered at least two fraudulent rebate offers online for the newly-launched Perodua Ativa, which is not our practice,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said, adding that the promotions did not originate from Perodua or any of its outlets nationwide.

According to the P2 chief, some scammers have posed as Perodua sales advisors before and lured potential victims into placing their new car purchase deposits into personal bank accounts. Here are some don’ts when purchasing a new Perodua, or any car for that matter.

Don’t react immediately to offers, whether online or in print, without confirming details with Perodua’s authorised sales or service advisors, or its official online platforms. The latter includes official website www.perodua.com.my, and P2’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Most importantly, don’t give your personal details such as bank account numbers, home address and IC number without making sure that the person you are speaking to is an authorised Perodua sales personnel. Don’t make any payment (deposits, booking fees) into personal bank accounts. All payments must only be made to company accounts. Best to cross check the account name with the dealership’s name as well.

