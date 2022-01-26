In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Matthew H Tong / 26 January 2022 2:55 pm / 0 comments

It has been reported on numerous occasions that production of the ageing Perodua Alza will be phased out this month. However, at a recent media conference, P2 president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the company managed to get an extension to produce the popular MPV until April 2022.

This is on the back of production delays caused by the flash floods, lockdowns and other restrictions within the ecosystem, he said. Not long after that, the Alza’s DNGA-based successor, codename D27A, is scheduled to enter production. “Hopefully the transition between the old Alza and new Alza will be smooth,” Zainal noted.

Despite being a little long in the tooth, the Alza continues to be in demand. Earlier this month, Perodua revealed that it sold 14,828 units of the MPV through 2021, which puts it within 500 units of the much newer Aruz SUV. Technically, the Alza was the lowest volume model for the company, but with an average monthly sales of over 1,200 units, that’s still arguably decent.

The only reason the company is ending its production is due to the government mandating that all cars built in 2022 must meet Euro 4 emissions regulations. In fact, Zainal said “we have around 3,200 outstanding bookings for the Alza. We believe, with the production [lead time] that we have, we should be able to deliver these bookings to customers.”

After that, customers can look forward to the D27A, which is widely tipped to be based on the new Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia twins, sharing the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) with the Ativa. Expect it to feature the newer 2NR-FE engine from the current Myvi and the latest D-CVT from the Ativa. With the car due to finally go on sale later this year, could the new Alza surpass the Aruz’s volume in 2022?

GALLERY: 2018 Perodua Alza 1.5 AV